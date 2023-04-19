Yellow flowers of spring – and of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

For years, Marek Edelman, a leader of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, received a bouquet of yellow daffodils from an anonymous person on April 19th, the day the uprising broke out in 1943.

Kalbar/TFN

Symbolizing rebirth and new beginnings, daffodils have become synonymous with the beginning of spring. But in Poland, they have yet another meaning – the commemoration of the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

So every year, Edelman laid the flowers at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in memory of those who fought and died.Kalbar/TFN

In 2013, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the uprising, the Museum of the History of Polish Jews initiated the Daffodil Campaign by handing out thousands of daffodils. The tradition continues to today.Kalbar/TFN

Outside the Museum which is built on the site of the former ghetto, there are hundreds and hundreds of daffodils growing in the spot where many died.Kalbar/TFN

The Jewish insurgents, around 6,000 of whom were killed during the uprising, knew they had little chance of surviving – they fought for dignity.Kalbar/TFN

The paper daffodils, which people wear on this day, are in memory of the tradition started by Marek Edelman.Kalbar/TFN

The day of the uprising is remembered with daffodils by young and old alike.Kalbar/TFN

Sometimes the smallest gesture is the most powerful. Kalbar/TFN