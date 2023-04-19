Polish PM pays tribute to Warsaw Ghetto insurgents

Rafał Guz/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has honoured the bravery of the Warsaw Ghetto insurgents on the 80th anniversary of the uprising.

The prime minister laid flowers at a plaque commemorating Polish underground Home Army (AK) fighters who helped the Jews in their struggle.

“Let us first pay tribute to the heroic fight of Jewish insurgents, Jewish boys and girls, who in a desperate situation took up arms so that in fact they could choose the way they die, as this can be said about their chances, about the total lack of any balance of power between them and the German occupier, the German criminals,” Morawiecki said.

He went on to say that the cry from the liquidated ghetto, “the cry from the depths” was heard by Home Army soldiers, the Polish Underground State and the Polish government in-exile.

Morawiecki said that to him the great symbol of the ghetto uprising were the Polish and Jewish flags that “for a brief moment fluttered above the Warsaw ghetto during the uprising.”

He went on to say that the AK soldiers gave their lives too, therefore “I would like to honour them today as well.”

“It was a fight for a cause that was also the most important to them, because Jews constituted a part of the Polish society during World War Two, so Polish soldiers also contributed to this uneven fight,” Morawiecki said.

The Uprising broke out on April 19, 1943, as the final phase of the ghetto’s liquidation by the Nazis was taking place.

The insurgency, which lasted until May 16, 1943, was a symbolic act as it had no chance of success. In an uneven struggle, the poorly-armed fighters of the Jewish Combat Organisation (ZOB) and the Jewish Military Union took on the might of the SS and Wehrmacht forces, the Security Police and their auxiliaries.

The Uprising, which cost the lives of about 6,000 insurgents, ended on May 8, 1943 when its then commander Mordechaj Anielewicz, together with a group of ZOB soldiers, committed suicide in a bunker at 18 Mila Street.

Just a handful of fighters managed to escape from the burning ghetto through the sewers. Among them was the last commander of the Uprising, Marek Edelman.

What remained of the Warsaw ghetto was razed to the ground by German troops led by SS General Juergen Stroop, who, after having been tried in Poland for crimes against humanity, was hanged on March 6, 1952, in Warsaw’s Rakowiecka Street prison.

The Warsaw ghetto was established on October 12, 1940. A German decree required all Polish Jews from Warsaw to move into a designated area, which German authorities had sealed off from the rest of the city in November 1940.

At its peak, the ghetto’s population reached over 400,000 Polish citizens of Jewish descent. The first wave of mass deportations from the Warsaw ghetto to the Treblinka death camp started on July 22 and lasted until September 12, 1942, claiming the lives of some 300,000 Polish Jews.