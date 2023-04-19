Dalai Trauma: first appearance since recent controversy

The Dalai Lama has made his first public appearance in New Delhi since a controversial video went viral on social media, showing him asking a young boy to perform inappropriate acts and apparently giving the boy a peck on the lips.

Cavalcade of His Holiness Dalai Lama arrives at the airport. https://t.co/2cNUa1hNl5 pic.twitter.com/EeuZGB2YLw

— Ayushi Agarwal (@ayu_agarwal94) April 19, 2023

The video, filmed in February, has been viewed over two million times on Twitter, sparking a wave of comments accusing the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader of abusive behavior. However, the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile has defended the Dalai Lama, saying the incident showed his “innocent and affectionate side.”

Trigger warning: Pedophilia

Dalai Lama calls up a minor boy, kisses him on lips, asks for a tongue kiss as well. Also, notice where he takes the boy’s hand. This is disgusting and appears to be a case of child molestation.pic.twitter.com/3O8nEabwiK

— Saif (@isaifpatel) April 8, 2023

The 87-year-old Nobel peace laureate apologized for any hurt his words and actions may have caused, saying that he often teases people in an “innocent and playful way,” even in public and before cameras.

The Dalai Lama has worked for decades to draw global support for linguistic and cultural autonomy in Tibet, which has been under Chinese rule since 1951. He fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule and now lives in a compound in Dharamshala.

The Dalai Lama’s public appearance came as he attended the Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi, amidst heavy security. He waved at crowds of devotees from his motorcade, but did not address the recent controversy.

The incident has sparked debate about appropriate behavior for religious and spiritual leaders, with some criticizing the Dalai Lama’s behavior as inappropriate, while others defended it as harmless playfulness.