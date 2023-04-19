North Korea ups its space program – creates first spy satellite

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that preparations for the planned launch of the country’s first spy satellite should go ahead to counter what he called threats from the United States and South Korea, state media reported on Wednesday.

South Korea fires warning shots after North’s boat crosses sea border

South Korea fired warning shots toward a North Korean vessel that crossed the maritime border, South Korea’s military said on Sunday, a day after…

see more

Analysts say the military satellite is part of the regime’s efforts to advance surveillance technology, including drones, to improve its ability to strike targets in the event of a conflict.

North Korea in December conducted what it called an important “final phase” test for the spy satellite and said it would complete preparations for the launch by April. At that time, it released grainy black-and-white images of the South Korean capital Seoul, which it said had been taken during the test.

According to the state news agency KCNA, Kim instructed the officials during his visit to the official space agency to ensure that the launch takes place on time. Additionally, he ordered the launch of a series of reconnaissance satellites.

KCNA said the satellite production has been completed but it did not elaborate on when the launch is scheduled for.

North Korea's Kim Jong-un orders launch of military spy satellite with Seoul-Washington summit coming up#NorthKorea #Spy_satellite #한미정상회담 #김정은 #Arirang_News pic.twitter.com/rAZ59YYjlp

— Arirang News (@arirangtvnews) April 19, 2023

North Korea’s space travel

North Korea has undertaken an array of missile and weapons tests in recent months, most recently a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Pyongyang has been threatening “more practical and offensive” action over South Korea-U.S. exercises, and refusing to answer inter-Korean hotlines.

North Korea has had multiple attempts to launch “earth observation” satellites, of which two appeared to have been successfully placed in orbit, including the latest in 2016.

International observers have said the satellite seemed to be under control, but there was lingering debate over whether it had sent any transmissions.