India to surpass China as the most populous nation by mid 2023

India is set to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation by mid-2023, according to a report by the United Nations Population Fund. The data reveals that India’s population is estimated at 1.4286 bln, while China’s stands at 1.4257 bln.



The US comes at a distant third with an estimated population of 340 mln. The report reflects information available until February and doesn’t specify a date for India’s overtaking of China as the world’s most populous country.

Population growth in both countries has been slowing, but India’s annual population growth has averaged 1.2 percent since 2011, down from 1.7 percent in the previous decade, compared with China’s much faster decline.

Last year, China’s population fell for the first time in six decades, an unprecedented development expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in citizen numbers with implications for its economy and the world.

The Indian survey conducted by the UNFPA found that the population in each country “was too large and fertility rates were too high” according to the majority of respondents.

Despite this, population numbers should be viewed as a symbol of progress and development, rather than a cause for anxiety or alarm if individual rights and choices are being upheld, said Andrea Wojnar, the agency’s India representative.