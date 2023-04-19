German nationwide transport strike to go ahead on Friday

Germany’s EVG union announced on Wednesday a nationwide transport strike for Friday, with national rail operator Deutsche Bahn among the companies impacted.



The strike will affect 50 companies and run from 3 am (01:00 GMT) until 11 am (09:00 GMT), the railway and transport union said.

Commuters should be prepared for delays and cancellations, it warned.

Nationwide aviation, transport strikes brings Germany to a grinding halt

Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a standstill on Monday morning, disrupting millions of commuters and travellers at the…

see more

High inflation in Europe’s largest economy has prompted a wave of strikes in recent months as workers demand higher pay to offset the rising cost of living.

The Verdi union has also called on security control workers to strike at three airports on Thursday and Friday. Hamburg Airport on Tuesday said all departures would be canceled or take place without passengers as a result, with around 80,000 travelers likely to be affected.

The EVG, which is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers, is seeking a 12 percent wage increase or at least an additional EUR 650 per month.

The state-owned Deutsche Bahn has offered 5 percent more and one-off payments of up to EUR 2,500.