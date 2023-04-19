Google CEO warns of AI’s threat to society

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed his concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on society, stating that every product of every company will be affected by its rapid development. He warned that society collectively needs to prepare for AI technologies, including those already launched.

Pichai acknowledged that AI would disrupt jobs across a range of industries, including writers, accountants, architects, and software engineers. “This is going to impact every product across every company,” he said. “For example, you could be a radiologist, if you think about five to 10 years from now, you’re going to have an AI collaborator with you.”

He also highlighted the potential harm caused by disinformation and fake news spread by AI, which he believes will become a bigger problem in the near future.

Pichai last month also warned Google employees about the risks associated with the company’s own AI bot Bard. While Bard expands the horizon of AI’s capabilities, it comes with the risk of factual errors like other AI models.

The debate on the impact of AI technologies has been going on for some time now. The tech industry’s leading names, such as Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, have requested an immediate pause on testing of large-scale AI systems that are more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4, which was announced last month. They believe that these systems are a threat to humanity.

While Google has released a document outlining a general approach and implementation practicalities for regulating AI, Pichai believes that “it’s not for a company to decide.” He thinks the development of AI should include not just engineers but also social scientists, ethicists, philosophers, and others.

Google announced Bard in February of this year. It is powered by Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), which was launched two years ago. Pichai is urging society to prepare for the impact of AI and to take a cautious approach to its development to ensure it benefits everyone.