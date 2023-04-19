Polish PM pays tribute to Jewish insurgents on the 80-year mark of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

Let’s pay tribute to the heroic struggle of the Jewish insurgents, who grabbed their weapons in a hopeless situation, and chose the way their life would end, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday. He stressed that for him the symbol of the ghetto uprising was the Polish and Jewish flags.

On Wednesday the head of government laid flowers in front of the plaque commemorating the Soldiers of the Home Army, on the 80-year mark of the outbreak of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

#OTD in 1943, the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto rose up against the German occupiers. It was the largest act of armed resistance taken up by the Jews during #WW2.

Warsaw Ghetto was established by the Germans in 1940, in occupied Poland. Over 400,000 Jews were imprisoned there. pic.twitter.com/kUOBNe528g

During the speech, the head of government recalled the words of Pope John Paul II, who said of the ghetto uprising that it was a desperate cry for the right to life and liberty, as well as a cry for human dignity.

The PM added that the soldiers of the Home Army also gave their lives in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, which is why he “also wanted to pay tribute to them today.” The cause was very important for them as “Jews were part of the Polish society during World War II,” Morawiecki said.

Morawiecki stressed that the Germans murdered Jews in a bestial, barbaric, and cruel manner. “It was a real abyss of hell,” he emphasized.

The Polish prime minister also reminded that the pacification of the Warsaw Ghetto is connected to the issue of reparations, as Germany still has not paid for the destruction they committed in Poland.

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising broke out on April 19, 1943, and was the largest Jewish armed uprising against the Germans during World War II. It was an act of heroic defiance against the tragedy of the Jewish people.

The uprising ended on May 16, 1943, when the Germans blew up the Great Synagogue in Tłomackie and razed the rest of the ghetto to the ground.