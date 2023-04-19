Still no signs of ceasefire in Sudan

The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, woke up to the sound of heavy gunfire on Wednesday despite a 24-hour truce agreed upon the day before. The ceasefire was made under U.S. pressure to stop the fighting that has caused a humanitarian crisis.

Footage broadcast on Al-Arabiya Arab television showed the sound of gunfire reverberating in the Khartoum capital region on Wednesday morning, with shots being heard minutes after the ceasefire started at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Tuesday.

A 24-hour truce between the Sudan Armed Forces and the DIS (SRF- Sudanese rapid forces) should now begin in Sudan pic.twitter.com/SKGXIlOKNs

Both the regular army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have accused each other of not respecting the ceasefire, with each side issuing statements to that effect.

The army’s high command has stated that it will continue its operations to secure the capital and other regions. The conflict has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe, with the United Nations describing it as such.

The near collapse of the health system has resulted in the UN’s World Food Programme suspending its operations after three of its employees were killed. Fuel shortages for hospital generators, as well as water and power cuts are also reportedly affecting the functionality of health facilities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that at least 270 people were killed and 2,600 others were wounded in Sudan since the start of the conflict, with no signs of a ceasefire in sight.

The ongoing fighting has led to the displacement of tens of thousands of people, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in Sudan.

A civilian residential building is burning in Khartoum, Sudan, because of shelling between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces. Large scale civilian casualties in Sudan while two generals fighting for power. https://t.co/bVFFoZwmQH

The international community is urging the warring parties to immediately cease hostilities and come to a peaceful resolution to the conflict, which is causing great harm to the people of Sudan.