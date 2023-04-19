Polish capital to commemorate Ghetto Uprising

Rafał Guz/PAP

Ceremonies will take place in the Polish capital on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

The Uprising, which broke out on April 19, 1943, pitched a few hundred lightly armed Jewish fighters against the might of Nazi Germany’s army in a defiant but forlorn struggle to prevent Jews being deported to death camps.

The presidents of Israel and Germany will join Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, in a formal ceremony of commemoration, and sirens will sound across Warsaw at 12pm.

The Uprising, the largest armed rebellion by a wartime ghetto, raged for almost a month, and cost the lives of an estimated 13,000 Jews.

Following the defeat of the Jewish fighters the Nazis completed the liquidation of the Warsaw Ghetto by sending some 50,000 people to death camps.

At one point the Polish capital’s ghetto, the largest in Nazi-occupied Europe, held 450,000 Jews. The vast majority of them were killed after being deported to death camps or died from starvation or disease in the ghetto itself.