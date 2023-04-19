Fox News Outfoxed: Dominion wins big in defamation lawsuit settlement

A defamation lawsuit brought against Fox News by Dominion, the manufacturer of voting machines, over the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election came to an end as Fox agreed to pay USD 787.5 mln in a last-minute settlement before the trial.

According to Dominion, Fox News promoted false assertions that the election was rigged against Donald Trump, harming the company’s reputation.

In a statement to the press, Fox said that the network “acknowledges the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false”.

Dominion chief executive John Poulos told a press conference the deal included Fox “admitting to telling lies, causing enormous damage to my company.”

The suit

Dominion’s complaint stated that the conservative network had harmed its reputation by promoting inaccurate assertions that the 2020 election was stolen from the outgoing president. Initially, Dominion requested a payment of USD 1.6 billion.

The complaint claims that viewers were insulted by Fox’s choice to correctly declare that Mr. Trump’s then-opponent, Joe Biden, had won the crucial state of Arizona on election night. Fox thus created false claims in an attempt to win over those viewers.

Two months after the Arizona ruling was made, two Fox executives lost their jobs.