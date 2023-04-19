Proposed title IX changes calls the definition of “women” into question

Recent debate surrounding male athletes competing in female sports by identifying as female has been reignited when the U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona proposed changes to Title IX, the U.S. federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education, to include transgender identifying individuals.



During a recent U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee hearing, the Education Secretary was questioned by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) regarding proposed changes to Title IX.

The changes aim to prevent policies that discriminate against transgender athletes by categorically banning them from school sports teams that align with their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

Vocal supporters of the change see the pushback against it as discriminatory, and those who do not wish to see transgender athletes compete in categories that align with their gender identity as bigots and bullies.

Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez: “Republicans are attacking trans and other LGBTQ kids, and it shows exactly who they are, bigots and bullies.”

When asked to define a “woman” and stressed the importance of equal funding for male and female athletes, Cardona avoided answering Clyde’s question directly. Instead, he emphasized that the Department of Education’s focus is to provide equal access to all students, including those who are LGBTQ, free from discrimination.

How can you figure out if women are having fair and equal access to education and sporting competition if you don't know what a woman is?

Clyde attempted to clarify his question by asking how the Health and Human Services Department defines a “woman.” Cardona reiterated that his job is to ensure that all students have access to public education and co-curricular activities.

The exchange echoed a similar one from last year when Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asked then-Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define a “woman,” to which Jackson pushed back and said she is “not a biologist.”

SEN. BLACKBURN: "Can you provide a definition of the word 'woman'?"

JACKSON: "No, I can't"

BLACKBURN: "You can't?"

The hearing sparked a debate over whether biological males should compete in women’s sports and whether it is safe for female students when biological males have access to private spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms.

Cardona avoided providing direct answers and instead stressed the importance of meeting student needs and ensuring their safety.

The proposed changes to Title IX seek to prevent policies that discriminate against transgender athletes. However, the hearing brought to light the ongoing debate over transgender rights and their impact on women’s sports and student safety.