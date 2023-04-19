KGHM to continue developing in Chile despite tax increases

“As a result of a series of meetings with representatives of the Chilean government, we have assurances that KGHM [Polish mining giant] will be able to continue its rapid development in Chile,” Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Tuesday, while on an official visit to Chile.

During the visit, the minister met with that country’s Finance Minister Mario Marcel, to discuss the upper tax limit on mines such as Sierra Gorda, in which KGHM has a 55 percent stake. Sasin also spoke with Mining Minister Marcela Hernández Pérez, on the possibility of KGHM investing in lithium mining.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister reported that we have received assurances from Chile’s finance minister that Polish demands concerning an upper limit on taxation will be taken into account.

“We have received assurances from the Minister of Finance in Chile that our demands will be taken into account and new proposals will be announced in the near future. There will be an upper limit on taxation, especially for companies like the Sierra Gorda mine. (…) The sum of all taxes will not be allowed to exceed 50 percent of profits,” Sasin stated.

Sierra Gorda “has made spectacular profits in recent years. The mine has been operating exclusively on renewable energy since January,” Sasin wrote on social media.

Sierra Gorda to dla naszego miedziowego giganta @kghm_sa największy projekt zagraniczny. Za PO przynosiła straty. A dzięki zmianie podejścia do zarządzania w ostatnich latach osiąga spektakularne zyski.Kopalnia od stycznia działa wyłącznie na bazie energii ze źródeł odnawialnych. pic.twitter.com/bMlM9jh8nJ

— Jacek Sasin (@SasinJacek) April 17, 2023

Tax increases and the mine in question

The government in Chile intends to amend the mining tax law known as the Royalty Minero.

The States Assets Ministry reported that during the meeting “satisfactory declarations were reached” in regard to the proposed taxation. The idea is not to introduce new, unfavorable tax arrangements until 2029,” the ministry said.

The Sierra Gorda mine is located in the Atacama desert, in the Antofagasta region, at an altitude of about 1,700 meters above sea level. The mine operates on a copper-molybdenum deposit comprising sulfide and oxide copper ores.