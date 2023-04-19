Australia tightens rules on emissions to boost electric car sales

Australia said on Wednesday it would introduce new standards targeting vehicle emissions to boost the uptake of electric cars, as it looks to catch up with other developed economies.

Just 3.8 percent of its cars sold in Australia last year were electric, well behind other developed economies such as Britain and Europe where electric cars made up 15 percent and 17 percent of sales, respectively.

Apart from Russia, Australia was the only developed country to either not have or be developing fuel efficiency standards, which encourage manufacturers to supply more electric and no-emission vehicles.

On average, new cars in Australia use 40 percent more fuel than the European Union and 20 percent more than the United States, with studies showing the introduction of a fuel efficiency standard could save motorists AUSD 519 (USD 349) per year, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said during a news conference.

Transport is the third largest source of carbon emissions in Australia – one of the world’s biggest emitters on a per capita basis. The initiative will help cut the country’s emissions by at least 3 million tonnes (3.3 tons) of carbon by 2030, and over 10 million tonnes (11 tons) by 2035, Bowen added.