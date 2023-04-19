Business Arena 18.04

In Wednesday’s episode, our host Konrad Gorliński started the program with our main stories covering Poland’s KGHM now being the world’s sixth-largest producer of electrolytic copper and the second-largest producer of silver, and how the Russian central bank might be forced to print roubles in the second half of 2023 to cover its budget deficit.

To discuss the Polish deputy prime minister’s visit to the Sierra Gorda mine in Chile TVP World invited Piotr Chęciński – Director of Corporate Communications at KGHM.