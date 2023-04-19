‘Only a Choice as to the Manner of Dying…’

Eighty years ago on April 19th 1943, an uprising broke out in the Warsaw Ghetto after news emerged that the Germans had begun the final liquidation. That day marked the first urban uprising in occupied Europe.

In the early morning hours, the German army and police units, joined by Ukrainian and Latvian formations, entered the ghetto from both sides. But to their surprise, the soldiers of two underground organizations, the Jewish Combat Organization (ŻOB) and the Jewish Military Union (ŻZW), were already waiting for them.

The Germans were halted by the initial shelling, active and consistent waves of grenades and Molotov cocktails. The first clash on Nalewki Street lasted a couple hours and ended with a German retreat; they’d even lost lives. Near the intersection of Zamenhofa and Gęsia streets, ŻOB insurgents set fire to two armored vehicles, also causing the German patrol to withdraw. Similarly, at Muranowski Square, the Germans were forced to withdraw after ŻZW units fired on them with machine guns.

These initial clashes actually lasted for three days. On the tenement houses next door, ŻZW soldiers hoisted two flags –– one with the Star of David, the other in Polish white and red. Paweł Frenkel and Leon Rodal, commanders of the ŻZW, disguised as SS officers, approached the Ukrainian unit to attack it by surprise. Several dozen German soldiers died that day.

The Germans, in deciding to officially liquidate the ghetto meant the death of thousands of people, either those who weren’t deported to the Treblinka death camp during the “Great Action” in the summer of 1942 or those who’d managed to somehow “hide.” So most of those who were still alive in the ghetto would soon die. And they knew that. As a result, the last “reason” that held back armed resistance, that genuine dream of life at all costs, an unwillingness to passively submit to a German death sentence, finally ceased to exist.

These innocents were given, and themselves realized, an essential certainty- resisting the Germans would not cause the death of remaining ghetto inhabitants. At least not directly. Now that everyone’s death was imminent, they decided once and for all it was time to fight. And that initiative was in the hands of very young people. One of the ŻOB commanders, Marek Edelman, recalled, “On the night of the 18th we met at Anielewicz’s, all five of us, the whole command staff. I was probably the oldest one there (…) All five of us together were a hundred and ten years old.”

The first plans and manifestations of the ghetto resistance movement were established well before the “Great Action.” Left-wing groups formed the Anti-Fascist Bloc, right-wing organizations were concentrated in the Jewish Military Union. The deportation of about 300,000 ghetto inhabitants to the death camps in 1942 became the turning point, the resistance decidedly a conscious choice. The leftists formed the ŻOB in the summer of 1942, which consisted of about 600 soldiers, the right-wingers gathered about 250 fighters. The commander of ŻOB was Mordechai Anielewicz and the commander of the ŻZW, Paweł Frenkel.

For years after the Holocaust, one question echoed ceaselessly: How was it possible to murder millions of people with virtually no resistance from the victims? The answer is actually far simpler than it may seem.

Perspective

Only now, only decades later, do we possess knowledge of what actually happened to those innocent people between 1939 and 1943. Only now do we know their future. Only now do we see clearly that they’d always been sentenced to death.

They, however, never did. They were rarely sure of their future, and therefore overwhelmingly dominated by fear; specifically the fear of devastating possibilities. So our “surprise” that there was no resistance should hardly be surprising. At that time, people simply didn’t know what awaited them, and therefore the murderers intentionally manipulated and manufactured their deception. Or in other words, the Germans intentionally provided the Jews with a glimmer of hope for their survival.

They knew perfectly well that hope, hope for basic survival, was a natural reaction for the vast majority of people. They hoped survival was real, that a chance existed. And with that sensibility or resistance meant certain and immediate death.

Lacking practically any armaments, most ghetto prisoners were people incapable of an armed struggle. And most importantly, there was never a chance for victory. The chance of a divine miracle was much more likely. After all, the Germans had conquered half of Europe and reached Moscow. What chances did unarmed Jewish civilians have against them?

Even the intentional and overwhelming deception manipulated by the Germans prevented any resistance from the Jews. After all, in the ghettoes themselves, German orders were actually carried out by the Jewish administration, which gave Jews the illusion of autonomy. In addition, “law and order” was enforced by the Jewish police, so any resistance would have to be directed against them first.

And that’s exactly how it happened. Underground organizations began their resistance with attacks on high-ranking Jewish police officers. On October 29th, 1942, Jakub Lejkin, the head of the Jewish ghetto police, was shot dead. The assassination was carried out by Eliahu Różański, who escaped from the transport to Treblinka in the summer of 1942. His assistants were Mordechaj Growas and Margalit Landau. Różański died in January 1943 during the “January self-defense” movement –– the first open fight between the Germans and the Jews in Warsaw. On that day, Margalit Landau fell in combat as well.

This first surge of resistance, this first fight against totalitarian dehumanization, is usually forgotten. This happened three full months before the actual uprising broke out.

After the “Great Action” focused on 450,000 ghetto prisoners at its peak, there remained roughly 35,000 “official” residents and about 20,000 “illegals.” The next “liquidation” operation began the morning of January 18th, 1943. The Germans initially planned to deport and murder 8,000 people. Jews lacked any “employment documents”, but it turned out impossible to implement because the German action met with passive resistance from the population.

But soon enough, random people began to be caught. Cywia Lubetkin, a witness to the events, claimed, “… two combat tactics were tried. One was used by the Hashomer Hatzair group headed by Mordechai Anielewicz. Members of this group, surprised at the beginning of the action, allowed the Germans to grab them, mix them up with the crowd and wait with hidden weapons. At one point, when the Germans and their Ukrainian auxiliaries were leading the crowd to the Umschlagplatz, an order was given. (…) At first, the Germans were surprised. Confused, they lost control of the situation. We heard them screaming ‘The Jews are shooting at us!’ (…) Eventually, however, the Germans calmed down and our comrades noticed that with their revolvers they were facing Germans armed to the teeth. Almost all members of this group died. Some ran away but were shot by the Germans rushing after them. Others ran out of cartridges. Out of the entire group, only Mordechai Anielewicz and one girl survived.”

Immediately after the January deportation was suspended, Anielewicz sent out an emotional appeal on behalf of ŻOB: “On January 22nd, 1943, six months will have passed since the deportations from Warsaw began. We all remember well the days of terror during which 300,000 of our brothers and sisters were cruelly put to death in the death camp of Treblinka. Six months have passed of life in constant fear of death, not knowing what the next day may bring. We have received information from all sides about the destruction of the Jews in the Government-General, in Germany, in the occupied territories. When we listen to this bitter news we wait for our own hour to come, every day and every moment. Today we must understand that the Nazi murderers have let us live only because they want to make use of our capacity to work to our last drop of blood and sweat, to our last breath. We are slaves. And when the slaves are no longer profitable, they are killed. Everyone among us must understand that, and everyone among us must remember it always. (…) Now our slogan must be: Let everyone be ready to die like a man! We are rising up for war! We are those who have set themselves the aim of awakening the people. Our wish is to take this watchword to our people: Awake and fight!”

By April, the ghetto resistance movement was better prepared for combat. The condition of their armaments was still hopeless, almost non-existent, but at least better than in January. With some arms donated by the Polish underground or purchased on the black market, at least they were ready to defend themselves. The instinctual determination of the fighters is best described by Marek Edelman’s timeless words: “The majority of us favored an uprising. After all, humanity had agreed that dying with arms was more beautiful than without arms. (…) All it was about, finally, was that we not just let them slaughter us when our time came.”

And he concluded with a meaningful, resonant truth: “It was only a choice as to the manner of dying.”

They fought and died fully aware they were essentially operating the “sphere of symbolism,” that this fight was nothing more than a cry of protest and a demonstration of will. In other words, in this fight there was never a chance for victory.

Anielewicz wrote in a letter to Icchak Cukierman, who remained outside the ghetto walls during the uprising in order to maintain contact with Polish underground organizations: “The dream of my life has come true. Jewish self-defense in the ghetto has become a fact. Jewish armed resistance and retaliation has become a reality. I have witnessed the great heroic struggle of Jewish fighters.”

On the fourth day of the uprising, the Jewish Fighting Organization issued a proclamation to the people of Warsaw, intended primarily for those on the other side of the wall:

“Poles, Citizens, Soldiers of Freedom.

Amidst the roar of cannons from which the German army is pouring into our homes, into the apartments of our mothers, children, and wives.

Amidst the rattle of machine guns, which we capture in the fight against cowardly gendarmes and SS sheep;

Amidst the smoke of fires and dust of blood of the murdered Warsaw ghetto, we, the prisoners of the ghetto, send you cordial greetings.

We know that in heartfelt pain and tears of compassion, that with admiration and fear for the outcome of this fight, you watch the war that we have been waging for many days against the cruel occupier.

But know also that every ghetto doorstep, as before, will still claim that we may all die in the fight, but we will not surrender; that we are panting like you for revenge and punishment for all the crimes of our common enemy.

There is a fight for your and our freedom.

For yours and ours, human, social, national, honor and dignity.

We will avenge the crimes of Auschwitz, Treblinka, Bełżec and Majdanek.

Long live the brotherhood of arms and blood of fighting Poland!

Long live Freedom!

Death to the executioners and torturers!

Long live the fight to the death against the occupier!”

The next day, the Commander-in-Chief of the Polish Armed Forces and the Prime Minister of the Government-in-Exile, General Władysław Sikorski, called on the Poles to help the Jews via the BBC radio: “The greatest crime in the history of humanity is being committed. (…) I am asking you to give them all help on my own behalf and the government.” His appeal had a circulation of 25,000, with copies distributed by the Council to Aid Jews specifically among the population beyond the ghetto.

Jewish troops clashed with Germans during the first few days of the uprising and as soon as the insurgents ran out of ammunition, the Nazis initiated brutal “ground war” tactics. They simply burned down house after house, forcing the ghetto population to leave their hiding places in basements and bunkers, essentially giving the still-active insurgents less and less room for maneuver.

The Germans sent SS, police, gendarmes, Wehrmacht soldiers, and mercenaries of other nationalities into the fight, all with excellent weapons, including light and heavy machine guns, cannons, flamethrowers, tanks, and armored cars.

On April 25th, a few ŻZW units decided to make it to the “Aryan” side. A group of thirty-six insurgents tried to get to the forests near Otwock. When located by the German gendarmerie, some soldiers died in the fight while a few others managed to return to Warsaw and join the group hiding on the “Aryan” side of the walls. From there, they organized trips back to the ghetto, trying to save imprisoned civilians. During one such mission on May 6th, the commander of ŻZW, Leon Rodal, and the majority of his unit died in combat.

The ŻOB fighters and its command, on the other hand, finally found themselves in a bunker at 18 Miła Street. Originally built after the “Great Action” by people with criminal backgrounds and intended for their families and friends, it stretched under three huge tenement houses that’d been demolished in September 1939. It was equipped with running water, electricity, kitchens, sleeping rooms, and possessed six separate hidden entrances.

Unfortunately, the bunker was surrounded by the Germans, who’d found five of the six entrances and attacked the inhabitants consistently. Tosia Altman recalled, “The Germans discovered the bunker and let gas inside. Panic ensued. People were crowding to leave. Impossible to defend, Aryeh Wilner shouted, ‘Militants, shoot each other! We reserve the last bullet! We will not fall into the hands of the Germans alive!’ The suicide shootings had begun. Lutek Rotblatt handed his mother a chair, kissed her, gave her poison, then shot her and himself.”

Cywia Lubetkin reported years later: “A series of suicides began. When the shooting broke out in the bunker, Jewish fighters took their own lives. Occasionally the revolver would jam, and its distraught owner would beg a friend to kill him, but no one wanted to take another’s life. Berl Braudo, who had been wounded in the hand a few days before, could not hold the revolver and asked his comrades to shoot him. Mordechai Anielewicz believed that water would neutralize the effect of the gas, and proposed using this method. Suddenly someone rushed in and reported that an exit had been found where there were no Germans. Unfortunately, only a few managed to get out this way. The others were so weakened by the effect of the gas that they could not move from where they were and slowly died. Few have survived hell.”

Mordechai Anielewicz wasn’t even twenty-four years old at the time of his death on May 8th, 1943. According to the accounts of those who survived, Anielewicz first shot his girlfriend, Mira Furcher, then committed suicide.

A few people managed to escape through the bunker’s sixth exit, but most of them died in the next few days nonetheless.

Masha Glajtman Putermilch, a ŻOB soldier, recalled years later, “We were going to fight, so no one hoped to stay alive. Only one slogan united everyone: ‘Revenge. Save the Jewish honor, the honor of the Jewish nation!’ (…) We knew that death awaited us. We rose up against the regular army, before which the whole world trembled.”

The fate of the ŻZW command was similar. The leader of this organization, Paweł Frenkel, was hiding in Warsaw with a small group of his soldiers until June 19. That day they were finally surrounded by the Germans. The fight lasted several hours and ended with the suicide of the fighters who blew up the bunker. Nobody survived.

Decades later, Marek Edelman disagreed with the decision of his friends from ŻOB: “They should never have done this. Even though it represented an honorable symbol, you don’t sacrifice a life for a symbol.”

Criticizing the decision to commit mass suicide, he probably subconsciously refused to see such an end to the fight as the symbolic siege of the Masada stronghold in Jewish history and tradition. Masada, the famed fortress on the Dead Sea, was the last seat of resistance against the Romans in the year 73 AD. When after a long siege, the Romans broke into the fortress, its entire Jewish crew, numbering 960, committed suicide.

For Jews throughout the ages, Masada became synonymous with brave resistance. In the ruins of the fortress, Israeli soldiers make a military oath that includes the resolute words, “Masada will never be taken again.”

I must believe that those who committed suicide in the bunkers were fully aware that they were following in the footsteps of the Masada militants. I’d even venture to say that it was precisely this conscious awareness that simply made it easier to die voluntarily.

In so doing, they gave their deaths meaning and purpose; they lived up to the promise in age-old Jewish history that offered generational memory and immortality.

They intentionally did what the defenders of Masada proved was both humanly possible and timelessly heroic.

Paweł Jędrzejewski is the editor of the “Judaism” section of the Forum of Polish Jews website. He is the author of “Judaism without secrets” and “Can the Torah be read in Polish?” He lives in the U.S. and is actively educating people about Judaism and Jewish culture.