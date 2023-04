On today’s episode of Rock Rachon the focus is on the harrowing footage, published by the Russian project Gulagu.net, with the confessions of two convicts, ex-commanders of Wagner PMC units willingly admitting to war crimes in Ukraine including the cold-blooded murder of children.



To discuss the consequences of the Pentagon leak, the situation in Bakhmut, and the general situation before the Ukrainian offensive, TVP World invited military and intelligence analyst Nuno Felix.