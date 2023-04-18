Four activists of African-American orgs charged with aiding Russia

Four activists of the radical African-American African People’s Socialist Party (ASAP) and Black Hammer organizations face charges of acting on behalf of Russia “to conduct a multi-year foreign malign influence campaign in the United States,” the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.



The four activists’ names are Omali Yeshitela (Founder and chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party), Penny Hess, Jesse Nevel, and Augustus Romain.

Penny Joanne Hess and Jesse Nevel served as the leaders of components of the APSP.

Augustus C. Romain Jr., aka Gazi Kodzo, served as a leader of the APSP and a founder of Black Hammer in Georgia.

Charges were also handed down to three Russians, including two FSB officers who led the operation.

The superseding indictment from a federal grand jury in Tampa adds charges to Moscow resident Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov and also names Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers Aleksey Borisovich Sukhodolov and Yegor Sergeyevich Popov, the department said.

Ionov was charged in July with orchestrating an election interference campaign using political groups in Florida, Georgia and California, a charge he has called “nonsense.”

Representatives for the Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Four Florida residents involved in several political groups, including the African People’s Socialist Party, were also charged, the department said, adding that Ionov allegedly recruited them “to participate in the influence campaign and act as agents of Russia in the United States.”

Additionally, a separate unsealed case in Washington is charging Russian national Natalia Burlinova “with conspiring with an FSB officer to act as an illegal agent of Russia in the United States,” the department said in a statement.

Burlinova allegedly sought to recruit U.S. academics and researchers to travel to Russia for a Moscow-funded program “devoted to promoting Russian national interests,” the Justice Department said.