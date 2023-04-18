‘I only revealed 10 pct. of what could be told’: mercenary’s criminal confession

A former mercenary of the Russian Wagner Group, who admitted to killing civilians, stated that he only revealed 10 percent of what he could tell on Russian crimes, The Kyiv Independent reported on Tuesday.



On Monday, the Gulagu.net website published a recording in which Ex-prisoners Azamat Uldarov and Alexey Savichev who were recruited by Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, confessed to killing Ukrainian civilians in Bachmut and Soledar, including a few-year-old girl.

According to Uldarov, Prigozhin personally gave the order to do it, which the ex-mercenary called “cleaning up,” as well as ordering not to take anyone prisoner or negotiate, “but only to kill.”

Uldarov admitted he gave a command to kill “300-400” civilians sheltering in a basement of an apartment building, among whom were 40 children.

"We were ordered to clean up and destroy everyone (in Soledar and Bakhmut). We came with 150 Wagner fighters killing everyone (on our way) – women, men, elderly, and children, including small, five-year-olds," said Uldarov.https://t.co/d1QhIgtxQv

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 17, 2023

In an interview with Gulagu.net, Savichev confessed to throwing some 30 grenades into a hole where about 50-60 injured Ukrainian prisoners and Wagner Group deserters were located. “I did what they ordered… About 30 grenades. I would rather have fulfilled the order and go warm up because it was very cold,” said Savichev

“I only said 10 percent of what could be revealed. And because of those 10 percent, I am now hiding, running around Russia like a rat,” the mercenary said.

He conveyed that he gave the interview because he was offered money (10,000 rubles, or USD 123).