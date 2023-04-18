In this edition of World News, the main stories involved Poland and Ukraine solving the issue of grain transits via Poland, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy visiting the frontline town of Avdiivka, Polish-Swedish drills in the Baltic Sea and other topics.
In this edition of World News, the main stories involved Poland and Ukraine solving the issue of grain transits via Poland, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy visiting the frontline town of Avdiivka, Polish-Swedish drills in the Baltic Sea and other topics.