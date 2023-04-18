Prehistoric Payday: T-Rex fossil auctioned off for USD 6 Million

The skeleton of a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex, a creature that roamed the Earth millions of years ago, was sold for USD 6.13 million in Zürich on Tuesday at Koller Auctions.

Measuring 3.9 meters high and 11.6 meters long, the ancient carnivore’s skeleton is only the third such creature ever put on auction and the first one in Europe. It is thought to be some 67 million years old.

It was the first time in Europe and the third time worldwide that an entire T-Rex skeleton of exceptional quality was offered at auction, Koller, Switzerland's largest auction house, said in a statement.

The skeleton went for less than its estimated value of up to USD 8.7 million. The buyer’s identity was not disclosed.

Cyril Koller, owner, and chief executive of Koller Auctions, Switzerland’s largest auction house, said the dinosaur’s remains were accompanied by the appraisal of a German paleontologist.

The king of the dinosaurs

Its name, TRX-293 TRINITY, is based on its scientific designation, derived from its 293 different bones that came from three different animals.

More than 50 percent of the skeleton’s original bones come from the remains of three T-Rex dinosaurs between 2008 and 2023 in the U.S. states of Montana and Wyoming.

The remainder of the structure is composed of plaster and epoxy resin casts to replace bones that were not found.

Two other T-Rex models that have been discovered in North America, called Sue and Stan, were sold for USD 8.4 million and USD 31 million respectively in 1998 and 2020.