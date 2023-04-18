‘Remembrance is part of our duty’: Italian president

Thousands of people from all over the world took part in “March of the Living” to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust on Tuesday, walking a 3-kilometer (1.85 mile) path linking the former Nazi concentration camps of Auschwitz I an Auschwitz-Birkenau.



International March of the Living commences in Auschwitz-Birkenau

The International March of the Living takes place in the former German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. About 10,000 Poles, Jews, and people…

see more

About 10,000 people participated in the March of the Living. This year it was held on the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel, 35 years after the first march.

The memory of the Holocaust is a warning



In the face of Russia’s inhumane aggression against Ukraine – which is still ongoing – the memory of the Holocaust continues to present a timeless warning we must not ignore, said Italian President Sergio Mattarella, during the main ceremony

“It is very good that thousands of young people participate in this march every year,” Mattarella stressed.

“This year we were joined by two Italian sisters who survived the horrors of Birkenau – Tatiana and Andra Bucci. Together with them is a group of young students – we thank Tatiana and Andra together,” he added.

“Today more than ever, the themes and quarrels that poisoned the 1930s reappear,” he said.

“Hate, prejudice, racism, extremism and indifference, delusions and hunger for power still persist, constantly challenging people of conscience,” added the Italian head of state.

“Giving in to manifestations of intolerance and violence, undermining fundamental rights and freedoms that are the basis of our peaceful coexistence, is something that we must not allow,” he stressed.

In his opinion, “anyone who attacks the international order based on this fundamental principle must be aware that free people are and will be united.”

“Dear survivors, dear young people, today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. Remembrance is part of our duty – we must say: never again! Against all oblivion’s intentions, memory will prevail,” stated Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

March of the Living



Participants entered the camp through the main gate. A brick building with a glass guard tower, almost 15 m high, for many, it is a symbol of the Holocaust.

The marchers passed by the so-called judenrampe. It’s a track between the former camps. From the spring of 1942 to mid-May 1944, transports with Jews, Poles, Romani, and other deportees arrived there. Jewish transports were subject to selection by SS doctors. The healthy and strong were sent to the camp. Those unable to work were sent to the gas chambers.

They walked along the 750-meter railway ramp, which was built in the spring of 1944, just before the start of the deportation of over 400,000 people. Jews from Hungary. In its central part, SS doctors carried out selections and sent most of the deported people to the gas chambers.

After saying the Kaddish prayer in the former German Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp, the main ceremony of this year’s March of the Living ended. It is an expression of remembrance of the victims of the Holocaust. This year it was held on the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Kaddish is a prayer in Judaism that is a component of all Jewish congregational prayers. It is also recited by a man throughout the year after the death of a close family member and on each death anniversary. Kaddish requires a minyan, i.e. the presence of 10 adult men.

Participants also said El Malei Rachamim, a traditional prayer for those who have passed away. They sang “Hatikva”, the song that is the anthem of Israel.

Participants – Jews, in traditional blue nylon jackets with a stylized Star of David, the symbol of the March, often wrapped in flags of Israel and their countries left many small wooden plaques symbolizing matzevot – Jewish tombstones. On them, they put the names of their relatives who died in the Holocaust or messages of peace.

Torches symbolizing the victims, survivors, and Righteous Among the Nations who saved Jews were lit.