Israeli pilot flies off the rails – compares Netanyahu’s judicial reforms to the Holocaust

A pilot for the state-owned El Al airline, while greeting passengers just before takeoff, compared the government’s planned judicial reforms to the Holocaust; the statement sparked outrage from authorities, the Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

“Things like the Holocaust are potentially carried out in a dictatorship, and we are fighting in Israel to remain a democratic country,” the captain said in Hebrew and English according to the Israeli newspaper. El Al airlines distanced itself from the statement, and Transportation Minister Miriam Regew expressed outrage over the comparison.

The airline’s management said the pilot’s statement did not reflect the company’s position, saying it would investigate the incident.

The Times of Israel notes the incident took place on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Transportation ministry responds

A Transportation Ministry official, wishing to remain anonymous, said in an interview with a reporter for the Times of Israel portal that the head of his ministry, Miriam Regev, had spoken to airline officials about the issue.

“Time and time again, the pilots are behaving as if they’re the bosses. This situation can’t go on. Something bad is happening there. The company must act accordingly and respect its status as the national carrier,” Minister Regev said.

Moreover, a representative of the state-owned carrier said that it condemns political statements of any kind by any of its employees in the workplace.

Quick apology

Before the plane finished its journey in New York, the pilot apologized to the passengers, apparently after he got wind of the scandal he provoked.

“I would like to make it clear that I had no intention of hurting any passenger with what I said. I apologize from the bottom of my heart to those who were hurt by my words,” the pilot said before landing.