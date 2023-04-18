Ukrainian grain to transit Poland under escort – minister

Robert Telus (L) told a press conference after two days of talks in Warsaw that Ukrainian grain passing though the country would be monitored by SENT, an electronic transport monitoring system currently used to monitor fuel transports.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Ukrainian grain transiting Poland will be under escort and monitored by an electronic system, Poland’s agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

Robert Telus told a press conference after two days of talks in Warsaw that Ukrainian grain passing though the country would be monitored by SENT, an electronic transport monitoring system currently used to monitor fuel transports.

Polish farmers have staged countrywide protests after large quantities of Ukrainian grain destined for Asia and Africa found their way onto the domestic market, making prices plummet and keeping Polish farmers from selling their grain.

On Saturday, the Polish government responded to the situation by passing an import ban on Ukrainian grain and some other agricultural products until June 30. Poland was followed by Hungary and Slovakia, which also banned Ukrainian grain.

The measures were criticised by the European Commission, with a spokesperson saying that “trade policy is an EU exclusive competence and, therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable.”

“It has been possible to arrive at mechanisms that not a single tonne of (Ukrainian – PAP) grain will remain in Poland, that the goods will be carried through Poland in transit,” Telus said on Tuesday, adding that GPS seals would be applied to the cargoes.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, also present at the press conference, said: “As a result of our negotiations, we have decided that the transit of Ukrainian grain through Poland will be unblocked between Thursday and Friday.”

“We are aware of the situation of Polish farmers, the Polish side understands Ukrainian farmers, who are also suffering greatly due to the war,” Svyrydenko continued, adding that she was sure Ukrainian exporters would meet all Poland’s requirements.

“We are doing everything so that Russia cannot take advantage of the situation,” she said.