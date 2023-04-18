Transit of agricultural products from Ukraine through Poland to resume Friday

Starting Friday from midnight, the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine through Poland will be launched, Development and Technology Minister Waldemar said during a joint Polish-Ukrainian press conference on the issue of re-opening food and grain transit via Poland.

“We are maintaining the ban on importing goods to Poland, while we are allowing passage through Poland to four Polish ports and to other European countries,” Buda added.

🇵🇱🇺🇦#Poland has agreed to unblock transit of Ukrainian grain, Yuliya Sviridenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of #Ukraine, said.

The transit of Ukrainian goods will be unblocked on the night of April 20-21. pic.twitter.com/TKUZTGFSxl

Grain shipments from Ukraine that will resume on Friday passing through Poland will be escorted and monitored by a specialized electronic system, Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said during the press conference.

“We have managed to bring about such mechanisms that will ensure that not one ton of grain [from Ukraine] will stay in Poland,” Telus stressed.

He added that grain transports through Poland will be sealed with electronic GPS seals.

In turn, Minister Buda emphasized that a new provision will be established making it impossible for countries, where the grain is headed, to withdraw from transit if the grain would be already on its way.

We understand Polish farmers

“We are aware of the situation of Polish farmers, the Polish side understands Ukrainian farmers, who are also suffering greatly through the war,” Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko said Tuesday at the press conference.

“The Polish side informed about the technical aspects of the transit of Ukrainian products through Poland. We are confident that Ukrainian exporters will responsibly approach these requirements,” she added.

Svyrydenko emphasized that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is primarily responsible for the situation that has arisen. The deputy PM noted that “we will do everything so that Russia cannot take advantage of this opportunity.”

“We are very grateful to the Polish people. We are very grateful just for the support and for the solidarity. Together we will win,” she concluded.