Poland has proposed new EU sanctions against Russia says PAP source

Poland has presented a proposal in Brussels for a new set of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, a PAP source has indicated.

According to the document seen by PAP, Poland has proposed an imposition of sanctions on the energy sector (a ban on crude oil imports via the northern section of the Druzba oil pipeline and the introduction of compensation mechanisms for oil from Russia not covered by the EU embargo), a ban on diamond imports from Russia, a ban on the provision of ICT services to entities from the Russian Federation as well as a tightening of export control regulations on dual-use goods and technologies.

The sanctions would be the 11th set of restrictions against Russia.

The proposal requires the consensus of all 27 EU member states in order to be approved.