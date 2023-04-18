NATO shall not be surrendering Baltic States: Estonian DefMin

New NATO plans do not foresee the possibility of surrendering territory in the Baltic region, which lacks strategic depth, said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, confirming Monday’s reports by the New York Times on new NATO plans for the defense of the eastern flank of the Alliance.



“Previously, deterrence focused on NATO’s ability to defend and, if necessary, regain its territory; the new defense plans focus on giving up the luxury of surrendering territory in the Baltic Sea region, which lacks strategic depth,” Pevkur admitted, quoted on Tuesday by ERR TV.

He added that while only Estonia’s plans had previously focused on defending the country from the first meter of its territory, since the NATO summit in Madrid in the summer of 2022, the Alliance’s overall defense posture is shifting towards deterrence and defense plans to immediately defend every meter of NATO territory.

Pevkur recalled that NATO has been working on separate regional plans for some time, which will cover Estonia and other Baltic countries. “The final version of the project responds quite well to our interests.

Some details can still be refined, but the goal should be to have plans that could be approved at the highest political level at the NATO summit in Vilnius,” he emphasized.

The Estonian Defense Minister also said that the new plans take into account Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership. Referring to the importance of Finland’s accession to the Alliance, he mentioned, among other things, supply chains and logistics.

“Looking only at supply routes, we see that we are no longer dependent on the Suwalki Gap, but we can also create a NATO corridor to the north. This is an extremely important aspect from the point of view of Estonia”s defense,” he explained.