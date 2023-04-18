Russian colonel tried to accept washing machine as a bribe

Colonel of the Russian army, Ivan Mertvishchov, who attempted to accept a material benefit in the form of a modern Bosch washing machine, has been fined and given a two-year ban on holding public office, according to independent Russian television Nastoyashcheye Vremya on Tuesday.



Fridge 200: Russian YouTuber inadvertently exposes dead soldier as looter

see more

According to investigators, in the autumn of 2022, Mertvishchov conducted an inspection at a military police station in Moscow. The colonel admitted in a telephone conversation with the station’s management that “the matters related to the recruitment of conscripts were going badly there”, and the result of the inspection could “not only adversely affect the image of the station but also the career of its commander”.

The washing machine, worth 72,000 rubles, was supposed to be a “payment” for Mertvishchov’s positive assessment of the visited institution. The station’s management reported these demands to law enforcement authorities. The officer was arrested when he arrived at the agreed location to pick up the washing machine, according to the opposition TV portal.

Initially, Mertvishchov faced two years in prison. However, the charge was changed to “attempted fraud”, which resulted in the military officer being sentenced only to a fine of 400,000 rubles and a temporary ban on holding public office. The colonel was also required to volunteer for the war in Ukraine.

During the trial, Mertvishchov admitted that he “urgently needed a new washing machine for the bathroom after renovating his apartment”

Since February 2022, the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there have been numerous reports of looting by aggressor soldiers in the occupied territories of the neighboring country. The theft of household appliances, mainly washing machines, has become the subject of many jokes circulated on the Internet, as well as in Ukrainian and Western media.