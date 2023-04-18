Documents of secret organization helping Jews during WWII exhibited

The Archives of Modern Records (AAN) together with the Polish National Foundation (PFN) officially opened an exhibition commemorating the Council to Aid Jews with the Government Delegation for Poland (Żegota). It will be displayed on Tuesday at the AAN headquarters located at Hankiewicza Street in Warsaw.

The Exceptional Institution and Inspiration that was Żegota

In December 1942, a truly unique institution was established in occupied Europe –– the only secret organisation known supported by the state, with…

see more

The German occupation law in Poland criminalized aid given to people of Jewish nationality threatening anyone that would dare to help Jews with the death penalty. Żegota would provide help through different support systems including legalization (more than 50,000 baptismal certificates had been forged), financial aid, housing, medical aid, and helping Jewish children, PFN president Marcin Zarzecki recalled.

He added that in Warsaw, the Żegota children’s desk was headed by Irena Sendlerowa, having rescued approximately 2,500 Jewish children.

By means of the exhibition, PFN and AAN want to shine a light on the heroes of the Ghetto uprising, on the founders of Żegota, and on the people who risked their lives to help their fellow citizens of Jewish origin.

“This is a continuation of our efforts to support the preservation of the documents of the Council to Aid Jews with the Government Delegation for Poland from the AAN collection, to publish the sources in a collective work in English and distribute them to several thousand libraries and key historians in Western Europe, the USA, and Israel. It is our moral obligation to remember and spread the memory of Poles saving their Jewish neighbors and fellow citizens regardless of the danger to their own lives and those of their families,” Zarzecki stressed.

A Question Beyond Answer: The Testament of a Jewish Ghetto Policeman

Today, I’d like to remind us of a diary –– or rather a profound testament –– that was first published exactly thirty years ago, or half a century…

see more

An important part of the exhibition is presenting the conservation process of unique documents produced by Żegota during its period of operation. PFN financed the conservation process of these documents, publicized them in the English-language version, and distributed them to foreign academic centers.

“In this way, the PFN actively participates in defending the good name of Poles, who constitute the most numerous group of recipients of the Righteous Among the Nations medal awarded by the Yad Vashem Institute for help given to Jews during World War II,” PFN spokesman Temistokles Brodowski pointed out.

Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

On April 19, 1943, an armed uprising against the Germans broke out in the Warsaw Ghetto in response to the final liquidation of the Jewish ghetto, Brodowski recalled.

The Council to Aid Jews with the Government Delegation for Poland was the only example in occupied Europe of a government organization devoted exclusively to aiding and saving Jews.

The Jewish Combat Organization (ŻOB) and the Jewish Military Union (ŻZW), supported by the Polish Underground State, joined the fight. The Germans brutally suppressed the uprising, drowning it in blood. April 19 marks the outbreak of the uprising, Poland has commemorated this day by establishing the Holocaust and Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Remembrance Day.