WWII reparations from Germany were never settled: Polish govt’s resolution

In a resolution adopted on Tuesday, Poland’s government stressed that Polish-German relations need to see the settling of the issue of WWII reparations, compensation for damage done, and redress with respect to Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939 and the subsequent German occupation.



“The resolution of the Council of Ministers formally confirms that neither during the People’s Republic of Poland, nor after the restoration of sovereignty in 1989, the issue of reparations, compensation, redress and other forms of atonement for the damage done to Poland and Poles during World War II, has been closed in any way,” stressed the Prime Minister’s Office (KPRM) in a message on its website.

Primed and submitted by Arkadiusz Mularczyk, the government’s plenipotentiary for compensation for damage caused by German aggression and occupation in 1939-1945, the resolution underscores the need to regulate the issue of reparations for the losses that Poland and Poles suffered owing to Germany’s unlawful invasion.

The document constitutes a legal act binding other administrative bodies. It confirms that the issue of compensation for the damage and harm caused by Germany during World War II to Poland has not been regulated yet in the form of an international agreement between the Republic of Poland and the Federal Republic of Germany. The resolution also highlights the need to conclude such an agreement.

“The Polish government, meeting public demand and the sense of uncompensated wrongs in relations with Germany, published the ‘Report on the Losses Suffered by Poland as a Result of German Aggression and Occupation During World War II 1939-1945’, on September 1, 2022,” reads the statement published on the KPRM website.

The report specifies the sum of Polish losses calculated by taking all categories thereof into account, namely, human, financial, material, loss of cultural heritage, and war damage.

“The total value of losses is estimated at PLN 6.22 trillion, or the equivalent of USD 1.53 trillion, according to the exchange rate as of December 31, 2021. This value does not reflect the enormity of the destruction, and is only a conservative, economic account of demographic and material losses,” the statement read.

“The resolution of the Council of Ministers will help to put a definitive end to discussions on Poland’s alleged renunciation of reparations from Germany,” the KPRM wrote.

The nonbinding communist decision

A contentious, misleading and recurring motif of the discussion on the validity of Poland’s claims for WWII from Germany is the August 24, 1954 decision. It was made at a time when Poland, known as the People’s Republic of Poland (PRL), had no factual sovereignty, as it was heavily dependent on the dictate of Stalinist Moscow. In fact, the People’s Republic of Poland was headed by Bolesław Bierut – an agent of the Soviet NKVD secret police.

The PRL authorities of the time issued the said decision under pressure from the USSR, and the change in the approach to reparations was linked to the Soviet Union’s new political course toward the German Democratic Republic (GDR).

However, as some lawyers and historians have pointed out, the making of such a declaration in 1953 was questionable from a formal and legal point of view. Such issues were then the responsibility of the Council of State, not the Council of Ministers, which made the decision. Furthermore, the document concerned only the GDR. The authorities of the GDR have never received a diplomatic note on the decision. It remains obscure whether there was a meeting of the PRL government at all on Sunday, August 23, 1953.