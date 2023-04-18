Zelenskyy visits front lines in Avdiivka

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited soldiers fighting against the Russian army in Avdiivka in Donbas. “I only wish you victory and I am grateful for the path that you traverse here every day,” said the country’s leader addressing the soldiers on the front line.



“I have the honor to be here today, to thank you for your service, for defending our land, Ukraine, and our families. Congratulations on the holidays, on Easter, I wish you only victory – this is what I wish for every Ukrainian, this is what is very important to all of us. I wish good health to all of you and your families, and I am sincerely grateful on behalf of every Ukrainian for the great path that you overcome every day,” Zelensky emphasized, quoted on the president’s website.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Ukrainian troops in Avdiivka – video https://t.co/R0BYQusgjL

— The Guardian (@guardian) April 18, 2023

The president was briefed by the commander of the “Donetsk” operational-tactical group and also met with marines, airborne troops, artillery, and mechanized troops. Zelensky there presented state awards to the defenders of Avdiivka.

The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the II and III degrees, as well as the Orders “For Courage” of the II and III degrees.

According to the presidential office, the soldiers offered the head of state a commemorative coin, a patch, and a plaque with the emblems of the 110th separate mechanized brigade.

Avdiivka after Bakhmut, is the second direction of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Invading forces, which have been attempting to encircle the city since spring of 2022, have almost completely destroyed the town due to artillery shelling and air attacks.

The Ukrainian authorities announced the evacuation of Avdiivka’s residents, primarily children. The city is in the “red zone” – meaning journalists and volunteers, among others, are not allowed to enter.

As of February 24, 2022, the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, nearly 30,000 had people lived in Avdiivka, and before 2014 – almost 40,000. Currently, according to Ukrainian estimates, less than 2,000 civilians remain there.

Visiting Donetsk



On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a military hospital in the Donetsk region in the east of the country and awarded medals to Ukrainian soldiers being treated there, according to his office.

The President familiarized himself with the work of the hospital, spoke with the military personnel, and presented them with state decorations. The head of state thanked the soldiers for their service and wished them a speedy recovery.

Representatives of the military medical services also received medals. “I want to thank you and wish you, as part of the team fighting for victory for Ukraine, health, which you give to our boys and girls,” the President said.

Putin tripping in east Ukraine



Putin on Monday had attended a military command meeting in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region and visited a national guard headquarters in eastern Luhansk. Neither Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu nor Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov joined Putin on his trip as a security precaution, The Kremlin said

A senior Ukrainian presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, took to Twitter to mock Putin’s trip as a “special tour of the mass murders’ author in the occupied and ruined territories to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time”.

Kyiv and the West accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes in occupied Ukrainian territory, which Moscow denies.

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk are the four regions that Putin proclaimed annexed last September following what Ukraine said were sham referendums. Russian forces only partly control the four regions.

While numerous Western leaders have made their way to Kyiv for talks with President Zelenskiy since Russian forces invaded 14 months ago, Putin has rarely visited parts of Ukraine under Russian control.

