Polish PM honours Jews killed in Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

On Tuesday, the participants gathered at the Monument to the Common Martyrdom of Jews and Poles in Warsaw (pictured), which is located on the site of a former sports stadium which the Nazis used to execute over 7,000 people.

Public domain

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has paid tribute to the thousands upon thousands of Warsaw Ghetto Jews killed by Nazi Germans during World War Two.

In a letter to the participants of a ceremony taking place before the official commemorations on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, Morawiecki said that “today we are recalling the tragedy of the Jewish and Polish nations.”

“We are gathering on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Ghetto Uprising to pay tribute to all Polish citizens that took up arms and said a defiant ‘no’ to the German extermination policy,” Morawiecki wrote. “Today we are also paying tribute to those Poles who helped them.

“The tragic chapter of our heritage is our common fate during the war, which is clearly symbolised by the Monument to the Common Martyrdom of Jews and Poles in Warsaw and the mausoleum,” Morawiecki went on to say. “Together with you I bow my head and pay tribute to those murdered.”