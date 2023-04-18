Poland plans to open ‘Himars Academy’

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

Poland wants to open a “Himars Academy” which will offer training on the rocket artillery system, the defence minister has written on Twitter.

The Polish government has ordered a number of HIMAR launchers from the US. The system has won fame in the Ukraine war where it has been credited with helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces to first check the advance of the Russian army and then push it back.

“The first US-made HIMARS missile systems will reach Poland this year,” Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

“We want to establish a Himars Academy where training on this type of rocket artillery system will take place.”

He added that the academy project will be debated during a European Rocket Artillery Summit, now under way in the Polish city of Torun.

In 2019, Poland ordered 20 HIMARS, including 18 combat and two training launchers, for USD 414 million. In May last year, the Polish Defence Ministry asked Washington to prepare an offer of a further 500 sets.

The US Administration, in February, approved the sale of 484 rocket launchers to Poland, including 18 based on US chassis and the remaining number on Polish-made chassis. The maximum value of the contract is USD 10 billion.

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a light multiple rocket launcher, which can carry up to six missiles. HIMARS launchers are manufactured by the US weapons producer Lockheed Martin.