Who was the man who led the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising?

No other name is more associated with the desperate heroism of the Jews of Warsaw than the commander of fighters in the Warsaw Ghetto, Mordechaj Anielewicz (pictured).

Public domain

No other name is more associated with the desperate heroism of the Jews of Warsaw who were the first in Europe to rise up in urban warfare against the Nazis than the commander of fighters in the Warsaw Ghetto, Mordechaj Anielewicz.

This week 80 years ago, poorly armed Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto led by Anielewicz resisted the SS, Wehrmacht, Security Police and other units for a month in a symbolic act of defiance that had almost no chance of success.

On April 19th, 1943, poorly armed Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto led by Anielewicz resisted the SS, Wehrmacht, Security Police and other units for a month in a symbolic act of defiance that had almost no chance of success.Public domain

At just 24 years of age, as the leader of the Jewish Combat Organisation, he gathered together 500 fighters who, without realistic hope of victory, wished at least to choose the place and time of their death and die with dignity.

After almost three weeks of leading the fight, trapped and surrounded by Germans in a bunker with over 100 of his fellow fighters, he chose suicide over surrender, an act of defiance that has been likened to the Jewish rebels during the Roman siege at Mount Masada.

At just 24 years of age, as the leader of the Jewish Combat Organisation, he gathered together 500 fighters who, without realistic hope of victory, wished at least to choose the place and time of their death and die with dignity.Public domain

His leadership sent a message to the world and gave succor to Jews who rose up in resistance in Białystok, Będzin and Vilnius.

“The dream of my life has come true. I lived to see the Jewish resistance in the Warsaw Ghetto in all its magnificence and grandeur,” he wrote in a letter to a friend shortly before his death.

“The dream of my life has come true. I lived to see the Jewish resistance in the Warsaw Ghetto in all its magnificence and grandeur,” he wrote in a letter to a friend shortly before his death.Public domain

Since those tragic events, Anielewicz was posthumously raised to hero status. Gęsia street in Warsaw where the Germans had their main prison was renamed after him, and he has monuments in Poland and Israel, where a kibbutz bears his name.

Yet, he is an enigmatic figure. Although his basic biography is known, he died too young to leave a large amount of material for researchers to pour over. Many of those who knew him died in the Holocaust.

Affectionately known as Mordek (pictured top right), before the war he was a talented pupil and continued his education with a scholarship at a private Hebrew high school for boys on Nalewki street, graduating in 1938.Public domain

His enigmatic status is underlined by the lack of certainty about basic facts about his life. His date of birth is given as either 1919 or 1920.

He was born in Wyszków, a town to the east of Warsaw, though some sources say Warsaw. At an early age, he moved with his family to Warsaw’s riverside Powiśle district to live among a mixed population of poor Poles and Jews.

After the German and Soviet invasion of Poland in 1939, Anielewicz unsuccessfully attempted to organise a route for Polish Jews to reach Palestine. However, he was arrested at the border with the USSR. (Pictured: German and Soviet troops shaking hands following the invasion.)Public domain

His parents ran a store on Tamka street and in 1933 he completed a Hebrew elementary school. Mordek, as he was affectionately known at that age, was a talented pupil and continued his education with a scholarship at a private Hebrew high school for boys on Nalewki street, graduating in 1938.

From an early age, he sought a cause to join and first became a member of the right-wing Zionist group Betar, quitting a few months later to join the left-wing Zionist scout organization Ha-Shomer ha-Cair.

Following mass deportations to the Treblinka death camp, Anielewicz who now led the Jewish Combat Organisation (ŻOB) started to organise weapons. Some came through contacts with the Polish underground, others came from using money expropriated from wealthy people in the ghetto and purchased on the black market. (Pictured: ŻOB soldiers Jan Bilak and Jakub Putermilch.)Public domain

He soon distinguished himself as a committed activist and an effective organiser. From 1937 he was a member of the organisation’s Warsaw Command, and in 1939 he became a member of the Supreme Command.

After the German and Soviet invasion of Poland in 1939, Anielewicz unsuccessfully attempted to organise a route for Polish Jews to reach Palestine. However, he was arrested at the border with the USSR. He then spent time in Vilnius, where he tried to rebuild the Ha-Shomer organisation.

Public domain

From April 19, 1943, Anielewicz commanded his forces to fight for every building, forcing the Germans to send in reinforcements and resort to burning down every building to flush out the insurgents.Public domain

In 1940, he returned to Warsaw. In the occupied capital, he organised educational and cultural meetings for young Jews. Anielewicz travelled around the country and made their way to other ghettos, transporting clandestine press and encouraging local organisations to become active in the underground.

At that time, news of what was happening at Chełmo nad Nerem, Bełżec and Sobibór was reaching the ghetto. As he gained a growing awareness of the Germans’ ultimate goal of exterminating the Jews, he became disenchanted with his education efforts and started to think about armed resistance.

He faced strong opposition in the ghetto, as many argued that armed resistance would have unacceptable consequences for the ghetto’s most vulnerable residents.

Eventually, Anielewicz and a group g around 120 fighters were forced to hide in a bunker at 18 Miła street, which was already housing several hundred people.Public domain

Even when the mass deportations to Treblinka started in 1942, many were against rebellion believing it would provoke the Germans to take revenge on those who remained.

After the Germans’ mass liquidation action in the ghetto in the summer of 1942 had sent 300,000 ghetto residents to be murdered at Treblinka, almost all children and the elderly were gone, leaving only around 60,000 Jews, mainly young people who realized that whether they put up a fight or not, annihilation awaited them.

In late 1942, various underground Jewish groups merged into a single organization, ŻOB (Jewish Combat Organization), under the command of Anielewicz.

The Jewish civilians were tricked into leaving the bunker, but most of the fighters decided to stay. After the Germans used gas to try to flush them out, the fighters chose suicide rather than surrender.Public domain

He and ŻOB fighters started to organise weapons. Some came through contacts with the Polish underground, others came from using money expropriated from wealthy people in the ghetto and purchased on the black market.

With around 500 members, the breakthrough moment came in January 1943, when the fighters first opened fire on Germans who entered the ghetto.

After retreating, the Germans waited until April to start their final deportation of the remaining Jews.

It has been said that Anielewicz first killed his girlfriend Mira Fuchrer (pictured) before taking his own life.Public domain

For the next three weeks, Anielewicz commanded his forces and fought for every building, forcing the Germans to send in reinforcements and resort to burning down every building to flush out the insurgents.

Eventually, Anielewicz and a group g around 120 fighters were forced to hide in a bunker at 18 Miła street, which was already housing several hundred people.

The Jewish civilians were tricked into leaving the bunker, but most of the fighters decided to stay. After the Germans used gas to try to flush them out, the fighters chose suicide rather than surrender.

Public domain

Small groups of insurgents continued fighting until May 16. On that day, SS General Juergen Stroop (pictured centre looking up) announced the end of the pacification operation and, as a sign of victory, ordered the Great Synagogue on Tłomackie to be blown up.Free UseHow exactly this took place will never be fully known, but it has been said that Anielewicz first killed his girlfriend Mira Fuchrer before taking his own life.

Small groups of insurgents continued fighting until May 16. On that day, SS General Juergen Stroop announced the end of the pacification operation and, as a sign of victory, ordered the Great Synagogue on Tłomackie to be blown up.

The bodies of Anielewicz and his fellow fighters were never exhumed and were covered over with rubble from the surrounding tenements to make a memorial mound after the war, which still stands near the Polin museum.