U.S. journalist arrested in Russia makes court appearance

U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Russian court on Tuesday at the start of an appeal hearing to determine whether he will still be held in pre-trial detention at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison until at least May 29.



WSJ journalist detained in Russia is ‘holding up well’: U.S. envoy

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter accused by Moscow of spying, in jail on Monday, and…

see more

Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, stood in a glass and metal enclosure inside the courtroom, wearing a checked shirt with his arms folded in front of him. He did not say anything.

Russia’s FSB security service arrested Gershkovich last month on espionage charges that carry a possible 20-year prison sentence. The Kremlin says he was “caught red-handed” but has not published any evidence to support that claim.

The United States last week designated Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained”, in effect saying that the spy charges were bogus and the case was political.

It is the first time since 1986 that an American reporter has been held for alleged espionage in Russia.