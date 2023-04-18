Indonesian soldiers missing after clash with rebels in Papua

Indonesia’s military chief on Tuesday said four soldiers were missing following an exchange of fire with separatist rebels in the restive region of Papua as they attempted to rescue an abducted New Zealand pilot.

Yudo Margono told reporters after a visit to the region that five others were injured in the shootout but were otherwise in good condition. Yudo said the military is ready to step up operations without elaborating on details.

Susi Air pilot Philip Mehrtens’ abduction by the West Papua National Liberation Army in February set off a renewed strife between the rebels and Indonesia’s security forces.

In a shootout last weekend during an operation to rescue Mehrtens, the rebel group said they had killed 15 soldiers after Jakarta did not respond to their request for negotiation. The claim was denied by the military chief.