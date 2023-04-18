International March of the Living commences in Auschwitz-Birkenau

The International March of the Living takes place in the former German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. About 10,000 Poles, Jews, and people from 22 countries march from Auschwitz to Birkenau on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Polish and Italian Presidents, Andrzej Duda and Sergio Mattarella, are among the participants who pay tribute to all victims of the Holocaust. The 35th March of the Living takes place on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. This year organizers want to emphasize Jewish heroism during WWII.

The International March of the Living is an annual educational program that brings individuals from around the world to the site of the German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp to study the history of the Holocaust and to examine the roots of prejudice, intolerance and hatred.

The universal goal of the International March of the Living is to inspire its participants to fight indifference, racism, and injustice by witnessing the atrocities of the Holocaust. A key element of the program is the unique participation of Holocaust survivors. This gives the participants of the March a unique opportunity to hear survivors’ stories in the very places where they unfolded.