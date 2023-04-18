Polish PM and Italian president discuss security and economy

Bilateral cooperation in security, politics, and economy, as well as coordination of aid for Ukraine, were among the topics of Tuesday’s meeting between Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.



In a Facebook post, Morawiecki noted that “trade between our countries is flourishing, and both nations have a convergent vision of the future of Europe.”

In the afternoon, the Italian president and his daughter will visit the former German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. He is expected to lay a wreath there and pay a visit to the museum. Mattarella will also take part in the closing ceremony of the “March of the Living” which takes place in Auschwitz-Birkenau Tuesday.

Mattarella also met with the Speakers of both chambers of the Polish Parliament Elżbieta Witek and Tomasz Grodzki.

On Monday, the Italian President met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.