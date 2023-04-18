Construction of advanced fence on Polish-Russian border begins

The construction of an electronic barrier on the Polish-Russian border has already started and will be completed in autumn, the Polish interior minister announced, emphasizing its importance in monitoring activity on Poland’s frontier with Russia’s Kaliningrad Region.



Mariusz Kamiński said that the 199-kilometer-long fence would be “state-of-the-art,” comparing it to the one recently constructed on the Polish-Belarusian border, which bristles with CCTV cameras and night-vision equipment.

The fence is to be divided into twelve functional sections. Approximately 2,000 camera poles, 3,000 video cameras, and 700 kilometers of power, transmission and detection cables are planned to be installed.

Over PLN 373 mln (USD 88.6 mln) has been allocated for the construction.

Dziś rano ruszyła instalacja bariery elektronicznej na granicy z obwodem kaliningradzkim💪

Bariera za zostać ukończona do 30 września br. i obejmie całą lądową granicę z Federacją Rosyjską🇷🇺(o długości 199 km).

Wykonawca jest firma TELBUD S.A.#WarmińskoMazurskiOSG #granica🇵🇱🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/mIgAJ85F09

— Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) April 18, 2023

“I am convinced that our eastern border will be perfectly prepared for all kinds of illegal actions which have been connected with crisis situations caused by our eastern neighbors,” Kamiński assessed.

“I believe that it will be the best-protected border in the European Union,” he pointed out.

The barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border was erected in response to the 2021 crisis when Poland experienced heightened migratory pressure with thousands of migrants trying to get into the country.