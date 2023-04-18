Police embark on massive anti-terrorist training exercise

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Around 2,600 Polish police officers and dozens of FBI agents from the US have been carrying out a joint anti-terrorist exercise in Poland, the interior minister has said.

Apart from Polish police officers, the Wolf-Ram 23 exercise involves paramedics, Internal Security Agency officers and several dozen FBI agents.

“The biggest counter-terrorism training exercise in the history of Polish police started yesterday,” Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference on Tuesday. “It has been organised by the National Police Headquarters in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US Department of Justice, or the FBI.”

“As far as we know, it is the biggest ever involvement of FBI agents in Europe,” Kaminski continued.

The goal of the exercise is to practice responses to different types of terrorist attacks.

“We have to assume various worst-case scenarios… including the use of radioactive, chemical and biological materials,” Kaminski said.

Wolf-Ram-23 started on Monday evening on two Warsaw metro stations and will conclude on Wednesday.