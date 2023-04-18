Orlen presents seven potential SMR locations

Daniel Obajtek, CEO of PKN Orlen, a Polish oil giant, announced on Monday seven preliminary locations where his company could build GE Hitachi-designed BWRX-300 nuclear reactors. By the end of the year, Orlen will present further potential locations to bring the total to 20.



The presented locations lie in north, north-east, and south Poland. They are now to undergo at least a two-year study.

Presenting the locations, Obajtek stressed that once the potential of the sites has been confirmed by research, the priority would be to invite local communities to dialogue. Only after an agreement is reached will decisions be made on the implementation of the investment, he stipulated.

As he added, by the end of the year, Orlen will present further potential locations, so that there will be 20 in total.

According to him, the selected sites have manufacturing plants with a high level of energy consumption in vicinity.

“The energy transition cannot be stopped. Whoever is left behind will have an obsolete economy” Obajtek assessed, explaining that zero-carbon energy from nuclear power plants is one of the elements of the transformation.

He also revealed that his company will also create synthetic fuels. “We will not escape fuel transformation, including synthetic fuels from hydrogen and CO2,” he said, adding that “we are working with other concerns and will be entering into alliances, which requires billions of dollars of investment.”

At the same time, Obajtek noted that Poland’s energy transition must be carried out with the consideration for the country’s coal-based energy mix.

By 2030, Orlen Synthos Green Energy is to build at least one unit using BWRX-300 technology, which will be the second of its kind in the world, after Canada’s Darlington. The company has exclusive rights to the technology in Poland.

SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), or small modular reactors, have a capacity of no more than 300 MW. The power of traditional “large” reactors is usually in the range of 600-1500 MW.