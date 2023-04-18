Electronic fence on Polish-Russian border to be ready in autumn

"The fence will be completed in the autumn," Mariusz Kaminski (L) told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the fence was needed to monitor activity on Poland's frontier with Russia's Kaliningrad Region.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The construction of an electronic barrier on the Polish-Russian border has already started, the Polish interior minister has said.

Kaminski added that the fence would be “state-of-the-art,” just like the barrier recently constructed on the Polish-Belarusian border.

The Belarusian fence, which bristles with CCTV cameras and night-vision equipment, was erected in response to the 2021 crisis when Poland experienced heightened migratory pressure on its border with Belarus with thousands of migrants trying to get into the country.

“I am convinced that our eastern border will be perfectly prepared for all kinds of illegal actions which have been connected with crisis situations caused by our eastern neighbours,” Kaminski said.

“I believe that it will be the best protected border in the European Union,” he added.