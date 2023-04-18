Snapper wows internet with sultry shots of Warsaw by night

Urban photographer Daniel Remian said he began his nocturnal adventures after becoming captivated by the night-time transformation of the city’s streets and atmosphere.

A Warsaw photographer is sending the internet wild with his stunning shots of Warsaw by night.

The moody snaps, which often focus on a single source of light from a neon sign, lamp or window, have been lauded for their artistic quality and the feelings they capture of a city that never sleeps.

The 26-year-old snapper told TFN: “The centre of Warsaw is unique, new buildings and architecture and new neon signs attract me the most, because they are great for capturing reflections of light.”Daniel Remian

In one, a sparkling new office block shrouded in fog can be seen soaring into the sky until the top of the building disappears into the clouds.

Another shows the Palace of Science and Culture bathed in a red glow, while yet another captures the tail lights of a car as it speeds by an old apartment block with a white-lit garage sign.

Daniel says he loves the contrast between modern skyscraper lights and more down-to-earth tenement houses and blocks.Daniel Remian

The 26-year-old who is originally from Tarnów told TFN: “I find it fascinating how places I pass on a daily basis during the day come to life at night, neon’s often give places a completely new life.

In Daniel’s photos, everyday places take on a magical new look.Daniel Remian

“I like to play with contrasts of light and colour and depict elements of old and new architecture.”

Starting to make his name as a food and venue photographer before coronavirus hit, and having already achieved success in several photography competitions including the Warsaw Insta Festival and Photography Competition by the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, Daniel says he now plans to continue his adventure with night-time photography.

Describing himself on Instagram as a ‘Nocturnal animal’, he said: “The night allows me to slow down and take a break from the fast pace of life in a big city.

“It gives me a completely new perspective on the places I pass during the day.

“I love it when the lights of modern skyscrapers begin to emerge from the dark, contrasting with more down-to-earth tenement houses and blocks.

“I am attracted by colours and sources of light – colours and lights, particularly from window’s in people’s homes, contrasted against nearby corporate offices and the urban jungle, evoke a sense of cosiness which I like to capture, particularly during the winter – it creates a sense of warmth.”

This article was first published in November 2020.