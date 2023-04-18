Deportation of Norwegian Jews: A Dark Chapter in the Nation’s Wartime History

The 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising on 19 April 1942 is a good opportunity to take a closer look at this lesser-known chapter in Norway’s war history.



Shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939, Norway, along with the rest of Scandinavia, declared itself strictly neutral in the event of war. However, on 9 April 1940, Germany invaded Norway. At the time, there were about 1,700 Jews living in Norway, including about 200 Jewish refugees from Central Europe. Most of Norway’s Jews lived in the capital, Oslo, and about 300 in the city of Trondheim.

A Norwegian collaborator named Vidkun Quisling of the National Unity Party declared himself prime minister, but his government lasted only six days. Josef Terboven, the Reichskommissar of occupied Norway, made no official laws against the Jews, but began to impose restrictions on them and their property. As the Germans prepared to invade the Soviet Union in early 1941, the arrests and imprisonments of Norwegian Jews increased. In March 1941, four Jews were shot in Trondheim, and in April the Germans expropriated Trondheim’s synagogue. In June, 60 Jews were imprisoned in the Grini camp. Although Oslo’s Jews were less affected, nine of them were arrested in August 1942. In addition, from the beginning of 1942, Jewish identity papers had to be stamped with the word “Jew”.

A night of horror on 26 November 1942

On 25 October 1942, at 10.30 a.m., a telegram from Karl A. Marthinsen, Chief of the State Police, was received at the National Police Headquarters, ordering that all male Jews over the age of 15, regardless of age, were to be arrested and transported to Oslo. The arrests were to begin on 26 October. In addition, all “adult Jewish women” were to report to the police. The male Jews, mostly from southern Norway, were interned at Berg outside Tønsberg.

On 20 November, the cargo ship Monte Rosa left Oslo harbor with 21 Jews on board. The arrests of the remaining Jews took place on 25 November outside Oslo and on 26 November in the capital. On the same day, 227 Jews from Berg were sent to Oslo and transferred to the port of Oslo together with other arrested Jews from southern Norway. Again, only Norwegians were arrested. The Jews were put on board the D/S Donau, which left Oslo on 26 November 1942 with 529 Jews on board for Auschwitz. A total of 773 Jews were deported from Norway. Only 35 survived.

A book sheds new light on the persecution of Jews

The Norwegian resistance didn’t warn Jews about their deportation to Auschwitz and smuggled Jews to Sweden for money, according to the book “What Did the Home Front Know? The Holocaust in Norway: The Warnings, the Evasions, the Secrecy,” by Norwegian journalist Marte Michelet, published in 2018.

The answer to the question threatens to shatter Norway’s greatest myth: the heroism of the resistance that fought the Nazis and saved half the country’s Jews during World War II. According to the Norwegian version of events, the Norwegian resistance did not know about the 2 deportation in time. The story goes that the deportation came as a complete surprise, even though the resistance helped hundreds of Jews escape to Sweden.

But the documents Michelet has uncovered in years of research paint a more complex picture. It turns out that the Resistance knew of the Germans’ intention to deport Norway’s Jews months before the arrest warrant was issued. In her book, Michelet says that Helmuth James von Moltke, the German military intelligence officer who opposed the Nazis and was executed by the Gestapo in 1945, passed on information about the deportation plans to the resistance and the Norwegian government in exile in London.

Michelet also found a shelved interview that historian and Norwegian resistance fighter Ragnar Ulstein had conducted with underground hero Gunnar Sønsteby, Norway’s most decorated war hero. In the interview, Sønsteby said that he and his comrades knew about the deportation plan three months before it was carried out. “We knew with 100 percent certainty that the Jews would be deported from Norway,” he said.

Michelet discovered documents and testimonies of the anti-Semitism that was rife in the resistance. Despite the resistance’s decision not to help the Jews, some activists saw the economic potential in rescuing them. Resistance groups that needed money to finance their operations against the Germans helped smuggle Jews to Sweden for large sums of money. Wealthy people who could pay were saved, and those without means were sent to Auschwitz.

In 1998, the Norwegian parliament decided to acknowledge the state’s role in the Holocaust and paid some $60 million to Norwegian Jews and Jewish organizations in compensation for confiscated property. The payout fell short of a full apology, but it prompted national soul-searching. “Until then, Norwegians believed that only the Germans were responsible,” says Bruland, chief curator at the Oslo Jewish Museum.

The book caused much controversy. Holocaust researchers Elise Berggren, Bjarte Bruland and Mats Tangestuen harshly criticized Michelet’s book. They pointed out that factual errors and misinterpretation of source material in Michelet’s book undermine her main conclusions: The Home Front failed to act on advance warning of the Norwegian Jewish deportations, and Jewish refugees were pressurized for money in the Norwegian refugee transport. “There is no doubt that I have made some mistakes in ‘What did the Home Front know?’, some of them with really unfortunate consequences,” Michelet admitted in a new book in 2021.

After the war, Norway took a strong stand against the Norwegian Nazis in a spectacular purge process that took them just two years, 1945-1947. Those found guilty of murder and torture received death sentences and long prison terms, including Vidkun Quisling who got executed.

After the war, Norway took a strong stand against the Norwegian Nazis in a spectacular purge process that took them just two years, 1945-1947. Those found guilty of murder and torture received death sentences and long prison terms, including Vidkun Quisling who got executed.