Polish police launch largest counter-terrorist exercise in the history

Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński announced that 2,600 people from police and other services, as well as dozens of FBI officers, take part in “Wolf-Ram-23”, the largest counter-terrorist exercise of the Polish Police in history.

“Yesterday, the largest counter-terrorist exercises in the history of the Polish police were launched, organized by the National Police Headquarters in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” Kamiński said.

He indicated that about 2,600 people take part in these exercises, including policemen, fire servicemen, paramedics, officers of the Internal Security Agency, and several dozen FBI agents.

“As far as we know, this is the first time in the history of the FBI that so many of its agents participate in exercises in Europe,” Kamiński noted.

He emphasized that the exercise scenarios refer to the possibility of a terrorist attack in Poland.

“We have to get ready for various black scenarios and this type of action is carried out by police officers in cooperation with various other services. The scenarios also provide for terrorist acts, a terrorist attack using radioactive, chemical, and biological materials. These are very complicated exercises that require incredible efficiency and coordination,” Kamiński said.

He added that “utilizing the knowledge, experience, but also FBI tactics in the exercises, is extremely valuable.”

The exercises, codenamed “Wolf-Ram-23”, are organized by the National Police Headquarters together with the FBI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate.

“Wolf-Ram-23” exercises were launched on Monday evening at two of Warsaw’s underground stations. They included firefighters responsible for neutralizing a dangerous substance of unknown origin, as well as evacuating the injured.

The exercises will be carried out across Poland between April 17-19.