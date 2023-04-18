Poland is ready to financially support farmers says deputy FinMin

The estimated cost of financial aid for farmers hit by problems caused by Ukrainian grain imports will be closer to PLN 5 billion (EUR 1.08 billion) than PLN 10 billion (EUR 2.2 billion), a Polish deputy finance minister has said

The government has said it would intervene to help farmers suffering from a glut of cheaper grain and other food stuffs imported from Ukraine that have sent prices crashing.

“We have already allocated PLN 2 billion (EUR 435 million) from the state budget and assistance fund to aid farmers,” Artur Sobon told a private radio programme on Tuesday, adding that more funds were available, if the need arose.

On Saturday the government also declared it would impose a temporary ban on Ukrainian food. The ban applies to both imports into Poland and produce earmarked for transit through the country, and will remain in force until June 30.

“The question of transit and transit corridors should be solved at an EU level,” Sobon said. “If we want to solve the problem that has emerged on the Polish-Ukrainian border, we must solve the problem that had appeared on the EU-Ukraine frontier.

Announcing the ban, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said the government would carry out a mass purchase of grain stored in silos and warehouses with subsidies that will increase its price to at least PLN 1,400 (EUR 300) per tonne from today’s prices of about PLN 900 (EUR 190) per tonne.

Polish farmers have held protests across the country as Ukrainian grain, which was originally planned to be sent to the Middle East and Africa, ended up in Poland depressing local prices.

Similar problems have affected other agricultural products as well, including poultry and eggs.

Law and Justice has traditionally drawn a lot of support from rural areas.