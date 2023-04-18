Gunman opens fire in East Jerusalem wounding two: Israeli police

A gunman opened fire on a vehicle in East Jerusalem on Tuesday, wounding two people, Israeli emergency services said.

Jews and Arabs. This is not a simple story

There is no place on earth that is more complicated than Israel. Publicist Piotr Semka talks to Igor Janke, author of the podcast ‘Open System’ and…

see more

The attack comes after a year of escalating Israeli Palestinian violence and high tension during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which coincided this year with the Jewish Passover holiday.

Israeli police said the suspected attacker opened fire on a vehicle in the Sheikh Jarrah area of East Jerusalem, where there have been severe tensions between Palestinians and Jewish settlers in recent years.

DEVELOPING: 2 injured taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Sheik Jarrah/Shimon HaTzaddik neighborhood of Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/RYM9hzhutg

— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 18, 2023

Ambulance services said two people had been moderately hurt. Police forces have been actively searching the area for the suspected attacker.

In a separate incident, the Israeli army said a house in a kibbutz in northern Israel had been hit in a shooting attack but no injuries were reported.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem, which includes the walled Old City and its holy sites, after the 1967 Middle East War in a move not recognized internationally. Israeli authorities see the city as its eternal and undivided capital, which contradicts Palestinians who want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state.