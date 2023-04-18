Spare NS2 pipes to be used in planned LNG terminal in Germany

The German government bought Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline spare pipes with the intention to use them to construct the planned LNG terminal off the coast of the Baltic island of Rügen, the German Economy Ministry confirmed.

According to the newspaper “Ostsee-Zeitung”, several thousand pipes were purchased, but the Ministry did not confirm the number.

“We cannot provide any information on the number of pipes and costs because the contracts have been classified as confidential,” the official statement said. The Ministry emphasized that all issues related to the sanctions have been clarified with the seller, Nord Stream 2 AG.

According to earlier information from the local government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Nord Stream 2 pipes with a total length of 60 kilometers are stored in Sassnitz on Rügen.

The pipes are going to be used in the construction of the planned floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal off the coast of Rügen. The facility is intended to help secure gas supplies for Germany as it no longer receives natural gas from Russia through Nord Stream pipelines.

The construction of the NS2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea has been completed. However, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was not put into operation.