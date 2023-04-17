U.S. charges two with ‘secret Chinese policing’ in New York

Two New York residents have been arrested for allegedly running a secret police station in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood on behalf of China’s Ministry of Public Security, according to U.S. law enforcement officials.

The suspects, Liu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, have been charged with conspiring to act as an agent of China’s government without informing U.S. authorities, as well as being charged with obstruction of justice.

Liu and Chen are accused of destroying evidence of their communications with the Chinese National Police after learning of the FBI’s investigation. The Chinese National Police are said to have used the station to track a pro-democracy activist of Chinese descent living in California. The pair are expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later on Monday.

“The MPS (China’s Ministry of Public Security) has repeatedly and flagrantly violated our nation’s sovereignty, including by opening and operating a police station in the middle of New York City,” said Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn.

The suspects are said to have acted under the direction and control of an MPS official in China, with Liu having a long-standing relationship of trust with PRC (People’s Republic of China) law enforcement, including the MPS.

China is accused of targeting Chinese democracy activists and dissidents located outside of the PRC, including in New York City. In 2018, Liu allegedly worked to cause a purported Chinese fugitive to return to China, with the victim of that effort reporting that he was repeatedly harassed to return to China. The victim’s family also received threats of violence in the U.S., while MPS officers harassed the victim’s family in China.