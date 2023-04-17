Israeli Haaretz once again bashes Poles with aid of Grabowski

Polish ‘historian’ Jan Grabowski returns to the Jewish daily Haaretz with a fresh dose of anti–Polish rhetoric, this time blaming the English-language version of Wikipedia for propagating narratives “glorifying” the help by Poles and “minimizing” their part in the Holocaust.

In the latest Haaretz article titled “Jews Helped the Germans Out of Revenge or Greed’: New Research Documents How Wikipedia Distorts the Holocaust,” the Israeli daily presents a small study conducted by Grabowski and Shira Klein where they researched “25 articles in English as well as 300 back pages” of the English-language Wikipedia and came to the conclusion that articles on Wikipedia promote a “skewed version of history”.

Glaring mistakes

According to Grabowski, one such article states that “many Polish Gentiles concealed hundreds of thousands of their Jewish neighbors”. However, according to his slanted opinion “to argue that hundreds of thousands of Jews found shelter in Polish homes is nonsensical.”

Meanwhile, most experts agree that although the exact number of Poles helping their Jewish friends and neighbors is not known the approximate “number of Poles who gave shelter to Jews ranges from 160,000 to 360,000,” the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews writes on their website.

Grabowski found an article stating that thousands of Poles were shot for helping Jews during WWII, according to him this is a blatant lie, as “the number executed for saving Jews is fewer than 800”. Yet, according to the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, at least 1000 Polish people died for helping Jews.

Moreover, Grabowski fails to mention that Poles make up the largest number (6,992 as of 2019) among recipients of Israel’s highest civilian decoration bestowed on non-Jews, the Righteous Among the Nations medal, awarded by the Yad Vashem Institute.

Grabowski also claims that the “betrayal of Jews by Poles was common,” and that “the underground did not direct its efforts at all to hunting down Poles who had cooperated with the Germans in persecuting the Jews.”

Meanwhile, the truth is that the Polish underground was prosecuting Polish people for collaborating with the Germans. The underground even issued an official statement in 1943 according to which “Any Pole who cooperates with their [the Germans’] murderous plot, whether by blackmailing or denouncing Jews, or exploiting their cruel position or participating in looting, commits a grave crime against the laws of the Republic of Poland and will be immediately punished.”

Jan Grabowski’s questionable reputation

Back in 2021, Warsaw District Court ordered Grabowski to apologize to Filomena Leszczyńska, the niece of Edward Malinowski, the mayor of Malinowo village in WWII, accusing him of handing over Jews to Germans and robbing a Jewish woman who was waiting for his help.

The researcher’s theses were formulated in the book “Night Without End” and contradict the source material, including the memories of the survivors, making Grabowski impossible to take seriously.

According to Grabowski, historians reaching different conclusions than himself about Poland’s role in WWII amount to “fringe Polish nationalists and conspiracy theorists”.